Farmers take out rally, urge ban on safari in Nagarahole, Bandipur tiger reserves

MYSURU: Members of the Federation of Karnataka Farmer Associations led by president Kurubur Shantakumar took out a bike rally demanding that the government stop safari activities inside the forest to protect farmers living in forest-fringe villages.

The rally commenced at the Gun House and culminated at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, with protesters raising slogans against the government’s decision to restart the safari.

Addressing the protesters on Wednesday, Shantakumar said the forest department’s own report indicated an increase in the population of wild animals such as tigers and leopards.

“It is a known fact that when survival becomes difficult in the forest, wild animals move towards human habitations. They destroy crops and sometimes attack farmers, leading to loss of life. Due to this fear, farmers living near forest areas are hesitant to continue farming. Already, four people have lost their lives in tiger attacks, and farmers are suffering heavy crop losses,” he said.

He further claimed that during the period when safari operations were suspended in the forest, there were no incidents of wild animals harming people or damaging crops. “This is something that must be seriously considered. However, after safari activities were stopped, resort owners inside the forest allegedly exerted pressure on the government to resume them,” he said.

He warned that farmers would continue their protest until safari operations are stopped and resorts inside the forest are closed.