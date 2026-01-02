Kogilu issue: Karnataka Ministers rubbish ‘mini-B’desh’ claims by Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Congress government on Thursday rebutted Opposition leader R Ashoka’s allegations that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are being rehabilitated after the demolition of houses built on encroached government land at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru. It stressed that the houses will be given only to those who have been verified.

Housing and Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “How is it possible to allot houses to outsiders who are not from Karnataka? If they are Bangladeshis, let the Opposition prove it. They should not speak irresponsibly.”

Khan stressed that allotments under housing schemes require valid documents like Aadhaar and BPL cards. “All of them are locals. Even if any outsiders were staying temporarily, we will not allot houses to them,” he said, slamming the BJP charges as “propaganda”.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the government’s move. “They are poor - none of them is rich. Rich people don’t live in such houses. We are providing houses for them.”

The fiery exchange follows the December 20 demolition of 167 unauthorised structures in Fakir and Waseem colonies on government land earmarked for solid waste management. After backlash, including from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress high command, the Siddaramaiah government announced alternative flats in Baiyappanahalli for eligible evictees, delaying handover from January 1 to January 2 for rigorous verification.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara vowed police checks and deportation of any illegal immigrants if found.

Ashoka, who inspected the site on Wednesday, accused the Congress of fostering a “mini Bangladesh” through appeasement, citing rapid settlement growth, quick amenities and national security risks. The BJP has demanded an NIA probe and formed a fact-finding panel.

The bitter standoff underscores raging debates over encroachment clearance, minority rehabilitation and charges of vote-bank politics in India’s tech capital.