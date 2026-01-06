Menstrual cups to replace sanitary napkins for government school girls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After the successful implementation of a pilot project to provide menstrual cups to school and college students in select districts of Karnataka, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to expand the scheme across the state.

As per the Government order, a revised administrative approval has been granted to provide 10,38,912 menstrual cups at a cost of more than Rs 61 crores through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

This decision is likely to cut government expenditure on sanitary napkins by Rs 10 crores, as they had spent Rs 71 crores to purchase 2,35,74,084 sanitary napkins annually to provide to beneficiaries of the Shuchi scheme.

Now, the revised order said that the department will continue providing sanitary napkins for the remaining three months and one menstrual cup for the next academic year.

Earlier, in December 2025, TNIE had reported about adolescent girls missing school due to a lack of sanitary napkins provided under the Shuchi kit.

As a result, this issue was debated at the house during the winter session in Belagavi; Minister Gundu Rao had promised to address the issue.

The department approved the provision of sanitary napkins for three months, but there was no mention of menstrual cup.