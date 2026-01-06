Mysuru soaks in festive mood as Siddaramaiah poised to create history longest-serving Karnataka CM

MYSURU: Amid continuing speculation over leadership questions and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah is set to create history on Wednesday by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka.
While political circles in Bengaluru remain abuzz with uncertainty, the mood in his home turf of Mysuru district is distinctly celebratory.
Siddaramaiah, who assumed office for the second time in May 2023, will equal the record of former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs on January 6 by completing 2,792 days in office. He will surpass that milestone the following day, thereby becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state’s history.
His first tenure from 2013 to 2018 lasted 1,829 days, a period marked by welfare-oriented governance and the consolidation of his mass leader image. As the historic moment approaches, Mysuru city and surrounding villages are witnessing an outpouring of support from his followers. Flex banners and posters have begun appearing across prominent junctions, hailing Siddaramaiah with titles such as Dakhalegala Saradara (Leader of Records) and Dakhale Ramaiah. The latter draws a parallel with the popular sobriquet Anna Ramaiah-a reference to the Chief Minister’s flagship Anna Bhagya scheme that provides free rice to economically weaker sections.
However, the celebrations in Siddaramaiah’s native village of Siddaramanahundi carry a quieter, more emotional tone.
Rather than large public events, villagers are planning a simple event with special puja at a local temple to mark the occasion. For residents of the village, the milestone is seen as a moment of collective pride, reflecting the journey of one of their own from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of state politics.
What adds to the significance of the moment is the historical link between Siddaramaiah and his predecessor in record-holding, Devaraj Urs. Both leaders hail from Mysuru district, a fact that has sparked regional pride. Urs, remembered for his progressive land reforms and social justice agenda, remains a towering figure in political history.
Siddaramaiah’s achievement is being viewed by many as a continuation of that legacy from the same region.
Local Congress leaders and supporters describe the milestone as not merely a personal achievement but a celebration for Mysuru and surrounding areas. Many feel that the region may not witness another mass leader of similar stature in the near future, especially with changing political dynamics and leadership equations within parties.