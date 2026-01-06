Mysuru soaks in festive mood as Siddaramaiah poised to create history longest-serving Karnataka CM

MYSURU: Amid continuing speculation over leadership questions and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah is set to create history on Wednesday by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka.

While political circles in Bengaluru remain abuzz with uncertainty, the mood in his home turf of Mysuru district is distinctly celebratory.

Siddaramaiah, who assumed office for the second time in May 2023, will equal the record of former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs on January 6 by completing 2,792 days in office. He will surpass that milestone the following day, thereby becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state’s history.

His first tenure from 2013 to 2018 lasted 1,829 days, a period marked by welfare-oriented governance and the consolidation of his mass leader image. As the historic moment approaches, Mysuru city and surrounding villages are witnessing an outpouring of support from his followers. Flex banners and posters have begun appearing across prominent junctions, hailing Siddaramaiah with titles such as Dakhalegala Saradara (Leader of Records) and Dakhale Ramaiah. The latter draws a parallel with the popular sobriquet Anna Ramaiah-a reference to the Chief Minister’s flagship Anna Bhagya scheme that provides free rice to economically weaker sections.