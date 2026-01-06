Records are meant to be broken: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is set to surpass the record for the longest tenure as Chief Minister held by the late Devaraj Urs on Wednesday, said that the milestone was possible only due to the blessings of the people.

Urs had served as Chief Minister of the state for seven years and 239 days. Siddaramaiah would complete seven years and 240 days on Wednesday, surpassing Urs.

Responding to media queries at Mysuru Airport on Monday, Siddaramaiah said it was a matter of happiness that Urs also hailed from Mysuru.

“After becoming a taluk board member, I never imagined that my political journey would take me to the positions of minister and Chief Minister. I have contested 13 elections and won more than eight times,” he said.

Describing Urs as a popular and towering leader from the less-populated Urs community, Siddaramaiah said comparisons between them were inappropriate. “The political situation during Urs’s tenure was entirely different. He was elected unanimously in one election. Records are meant to be broken. In the future, another leader may surpass the tenure I am currently serving, and someone else may present the Budget more times than I have,” he said. He added that no decision had yet been taken regarding the organisation of a Sadhana Samavesha.

Reacting to questions on a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he said that a decision would be taken after consultations with the party leaders. “Budget preparations will begin after Sankranti. The Cabinet reshuffle will be discussed with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. I will take it up if time permits,” he said.