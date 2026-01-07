BJP mocks Siddaramaiah’s record rule, says pushed Karnataka to bad days

BENGALURU: The BJP on Tuesday mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s longest-serving CM record, saying it’s not just about the number of days, but also records have been set in high corruption rates, zero development, more loans, and other issues.Under Siddaramaiah’s tenure, corruption is rampant, government schools are shutting down, assaults on women and farmer suicides are increasing, there is high unemployment, and there is appeasement politics, the Karnataka unit of the BJP posted on social media platform ‘X’.

“Your (Siddaramaiah’s) record is just the number of days as CM. But no achievement. Your (Siddaramaiah’s) Tughlaq administration has pushed Karnataka to bad days, which no Kannadiga will ever forget,” the BJP said, mentioning the alleged scams in MUDA land allotment and in the Valmiki Corporation.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said there is a need for fact check. “Devaraj Urs was CM for continuous terms from March 1972 to January 1980. His term was not broken like Siddaramaiah’s... Siddaramaiah lost power in 2018 when Congress was defeated in the polls, and he himself had lost his Chamundeshwari seat in Mysuru. It was a saving grace that he had won by a thousand-odd votes in Badami, the other seat he had contested,” he said.