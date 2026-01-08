Karnataka's tallest aqueduct takes shape near Gonur under Upper Bhadra Project

CHITRADURGA: The Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) is emerging as a showcase of engineering excellence, featuring several major innovations, from lifting water from the Upper Tunga Project to micro-irrigation initiatives and the construction of Karnataka’s tallest aqueduct near Gonur.
The Gonur aqueduct, stretching 1.94 km, is being built at a height of about 120 feet, making it the tallest aqueduct in Karnataka. The structure is expected to be completed by August 2026, after which UBP water will be conveyed to lakes across Jagalur, Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, Challakere and Pavagada taluks.
The aqueduct will enable water flow at a significant elevation and is expected to be a major engineering landmark in the state. During the experimental release of water into the Chitradurga Branch Canal in February, a total of 90 lakes were filled up to 50 per cent of their capacity. These include 22 lakes in Kadur, 32 in Hosadurga, 30 in Holalkere, three in Hiriyur and three in Chitradurga.
This initiative will provide micro-irrigation facilities to 73,946 hectares of ayacut area across Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Holalkere and Challakeretaluks.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, engineer and three-time MLA from Challakere, T Raghumurthy, said it would have been impossible to divert Upper Bhadra waters to Challakere, Pavagada, Chitradurga, Jagalur and Molakalmuru taluks, spread across Tumakuru, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts, without the aqueduct.
Considering the strategic importance of water for Karnataka’s drought-prone regions, the aqueduct was meticulously planned and executed, he said.
Precast water troughs will be mounted on pillars at a height of 120 feet, allowing water to flow seamlessly over a distance of 1.94 km. “With the troughs ready, they will be placed on the pillars shortly. The project will be completed by August 2026, after which water will flow through the aqueduct,” Raghumurthy said.
He further stated that during a recent inspection with District Minister D Sudhakar and former KSRTC chairman M Chandrappa, officials confirmed that UBP water will be conveyed through canals from the Vanivilas Sagar Dam to Gonur lake by February 2026, and through the aqueduct by August 2026.