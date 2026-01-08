Karnataka's tallest aqueduct takes shape near Gonur under Upper Bhadra Project

CHITRADURGA: The Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) is emerging as a showcase of engineering excellence, featuring several major innovations, from lifting water from the Upper Tunga Project to micro-irrigation initiatives and the construction of Karnataka’s tallest aqueduct near Gonur.

The Gonur aqueduct, stretching 1.94 km, is being built at a height of about 120 feet, making it the tallest aqueduct in Karnataka. The structure is expected to be completed by August 2026, after which UBP water will be conveyed to lakes across Jagalur, Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, Challakere and Pavagada taluks.

The aqueduct will enable water flow at a significant elevation and is expected to be a major engineering landmark in the state. During the experimental release of water into the Chitradurga Branch Canal in February, a total of 90 lakes were filled up to 50 per cent of their capacity. These include 22 lakes in Kadur, 32 in Hosadurga, 30 in Holalkere, three in Hiriyur and three in Chitradurga.

This initiative will provide micro-irrigation facilities to 73,946 hectares of ayacut area across Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Holalkere and Challakeretaluks.