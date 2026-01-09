Karnataka Cabinet to challenge Centre’s VB-G RAM-G employment law in courts

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to challenge the Centre’s new employment guarantee scheme, VB-G RAM G Act, in courts.

The decision gains significance with the Congress set to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ agitation against the Centre. The State government has also decided to hold special gram sabhas to create awareness against the ‘anti-people’ legislation.

“The Cabinet considers the VB-G RAM-G Act as an infringement of the constitutional right of the people for employment. The Cabinet unanimously decided not to accept the Act and challenge the same in the court of law,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister HK Patil.

With a few of the Gram Panchayats coming forward to challenge the Act, the government would consult the Advocate General on approaching the High Court or the Supreme Court.

Will fight politically in people’s court: Patil

“We will fight this politically by taking the issue to the people’s court,” minister Patil said. He denied allegations that there were irregularities under MGNREGA scheme and said Gram Panchayats had created assets. “Although the new Act has provisions for providing 125 days of work, there is no money for this. The state government has to bear 40% of the cost. If there is a huge financial burden, discussions should be held with the states but it has not happened. This has been added after the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission were implemented”, he said.