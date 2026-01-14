None of Indian private space firms insured satellites on PSLV

NSIL: Not responsible for insuring satellites

Interestingly, ISRO insures its satellites when they are launched from foreign soil, but takes no such precautions when doing so from within the country. Officials at New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, said they do not take the responsibility of insuring satellites. “Any satellite company coming for partnership and launch should get their own insurance. Foreign agencies partnering with us do it. We do not get involved in insurance. NSIL provides only the platform for MoUs, but it is for the firms to protect their assets,” a senior NSIL official said.

Though this topic was always discussed, it has gained momentum with the draft of new space policy being finalised. An official at the Ministry of Space said, “The entire concept is new. The space policy is being finalised and a lot of discussion is happening on insurance. There is a need to make it mandatory for the sector to grow safely.”

Private space agencies working closely with ISRO termed it a chicken-and-egg conundrum. They wondered that if the policy makes insurance mandatory, who will insure the satellites and at what cost.

An Indian space agency that was to launch its satellite said, “We did not insure the satellite because it is a costly affair and we trusted ISRO. But now we are worried. While globally, companies and their products are insured, it is not so in India.”