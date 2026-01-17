Tiger estimation in Karnataka to find forest patches to shift rescued cats

BENGALURU: The ongoing tiger estimation exercise by the state forest department is not just to ascertain the number of tigers in the state, but is also to find fresh forest patches to house rescued and relocated tigers and leopards.
“We need to find these spaces immediately to house rescued animals. We are carrying out a detailed analysis to understand the carrying capacity of each region and whether they can accommodate more carnivores, so that rescued animals can be relocated. Shrinking and populated forest areas are becoming a problem,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.
Against the ideal space of 10 sqkm required for a tiger to live and hunt comfortably, Karnataka’s forests, particularly Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, have four tigers for a 5 sqkm area.
“Recent thermal drone images showed 4-5 tigers in a 5 sqkm area. The numbers vary in buffer zones and on forest boundaries. In the case of leopards, the data is all the more worrisome as they are found in close proximity to humans in peri-urban areas. In some regions, we found 4-5 leopards in the same location,” the officer said.
“We cannot move rescued tigers to Bandipur or Nagarahole as these are the source of the problem. They house big cats beyond their carrying capacity. We cannot release them into MM Hills or Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuaries because of high levels of human intervention. We cannot release them into BRT Tiger Reserves as conflicts have started rising there too. We also cannot send them to Kali Tiger Reserve, as we are not sure of the prey base. Also, it is not a contiguous forest patch,” the officer explained, revealing the department’s helplessness.
With leopards, the situation is even worse. “We push leopards inside the forests each time we get a complaint. We get 8-10 complaints a week of leopard sightings. It is only when pressure mounts, do we keep cages to capture leopards. Relocating leopards is a bigger concern than tigers,” the official said.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Bishwajit Mishra said that a detailed analysis and scientific study are being taken up to understand the carrying capacity of each forest patch.
He said the dynamics have changed over time and a fresh scientific study is needed.
Cub of trapped tigress captured in Chamarajanagar
Mysuru: After trapping a tigress earlier, forest officials have captured one of its 10-month-old cubs near Nanjedevanapura village in Harave hobli of Chamarajanagar taluk. The tigress and her four cubs were sighted in and around Nanjedevanapura village, located on the fringes of the Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve (BRT), Chamarajanagar district, in recent weeks, causing concern among locals.
Considering the potential threat to human safety and to prevent human-wildlife conflict, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Bengaluru, had granted permission to capture the animals. Earlier, forest officials had successfully trapped the mother tigress.
With the capture of the 10-month-old cub, efforts are on to track and capture the remaining cubs. Forest officials said the operation was carried out under standard wildlife capture protocols, involving trained personnel and veterinarians to ensure the safety of the animal. The captured cub has been shifted to a secure location for further observation and care.
Leopard spotted next to BRTS corridor, rescue under way
Dharwad: A leopard was sighted along the BRTS corridor between Sattur and Navalur in Dharwad on Friday night, sending onlookers into panic. Forest officials have reached the area, and a search is on for the big cat. Residents of Navalur, Sattur, Tadasinkoppa and others are fearful of a leopard attack. Despite fear over the sudden appearance of the big cat near human habitation, hundreds of people gathered at the spot out of curiosity. Rescue teams are in place and efforts are on to net the leopard. Department officials are planning to tranquillize the animal before it strays into houses around.