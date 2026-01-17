Tiger estimation in Karnataka to find forest patches to shift rescued cats

BENGALURU: The ongoing tiger estimation exercise by the state forest department is not just to ascertain the number of tigers in the state, but is also to find fresh forest patches to house rescued and relocated tigers and leopards.

“We need to find these spaces immediately to house rescued animals. We are carrying out a detailed analysis to understand the carrying capacity of each region and whether they can accommodate more carnivores, so that rescued animals can be relocated. Shrinking and populated forest areas are becoming a problem,” said a senior forest department official, not wanting to be named.

Against the ideal space of 10 sqkm required for a tiger to live and hunt comfortably, Karnataka’s forests, particularly Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, have four tigers for a 5 sqkm area.

“Recent thermal drone images showed 4-5 tigers in a 5 sqkm area. The numbers vary in buffer zones and on forest boundaries. In the case of leopards, the data is all the more worrisome as they are found in close proximity to humans in peri-urban areas. In some regions, we found 4-5 leopards in the same location,” the officer said.

“We cannot move rescued tigers to Bandipur or Nagarahole as these are the source of the problem. They house big cats beyond their carrying capacity. We cannot release them into MM Hills or Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuaries because of high levels of human intervention. We cannot release them into BRT Tiger Reserves as conflicts have started rising there too. We also cannot send them to Kali Tiger Reserve, as we are not sure of the prey base. Also, it is not a contiguous forest patch,” the officer explained, revealing the department’s helplessness.