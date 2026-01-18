BJP holds rally in Ballari, seeks arrest of Congress MLA

BALLARI: The BJP on Saturday held a rally in Ballari, demanding the arrest of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent clashes linked to a banner dispute in the city. The protest rally was held at the APMC Grounds and was flagged off by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra accused the Karnataka Congress government of shielding the accused and claimed that the law and order in the state had deteriorated.

He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the government’s contributions to the Valmiki community, asserting that initiatives such as the Valmiki Development Corporation and reservation hike were undertaken during BJP rule.

Vijayendra and other leaders demanded the arrest of MLA Bharath Reddy and his close aide Satish Reddy in connection with the firing incident near former minister G Janardhana Reddy’s residence. The BJP leader alleged that police stations had become “Congress offices” and accused the government of targeting backward communities.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashok said the Home Department had failed completely, alleging bias in police action. “Had BJP workers been involved, hundreds would have been arrested by now,” Ashoka claimed, adding that justice could not be expected from the Congress government.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the firing incident was triggered by intolerance towards the growing unity and influence of BJP leaders Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy in Ballari. He accused the Congress of looting funds meant for the Valmiki community and challenged the party to a public debate on development.

Sriramulu strongly criticised Bharath Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating violence to project power. Janardhana Reddy demanded the suspension of senior police officers, including the city DSP and reiterated the demand for a CBI probe, stating that a CID inquiry would not deliver justice.