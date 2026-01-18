Karnataka Deputy CM DKS cancels Davos tour, camps in Delhi

BENGALURU: Even as talks of leadership change in Karnataka refuse to die down, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continues to camp in New Delhi.

Shivakumar, who was in Delhi on Friday night, flew to Karnataka on Saturday to attend the funeral of veteran Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre, and returned to Delhi. On Sunday, Shivakumar is likely to meet with a few leaders of the Congress high command. The immediacy has been interpreted as his keenness to prove himself as the party’s go-to man, as he has turned proactive on Assam Assembly polls, being an observer, and also to counter the Siddaramaiah camp’s immediate mission of getting LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s nod for a cabinet reshuffle.

Shivakumar is not ready to give it a chance, as a cabinet reshuffle would put the issue of leadership change on hold, opined a party insider. Shivakumar insisted that the top brass consider his demand — a word on change in leadership, a congress legislator told The New Sunday Express.

“If at all the high command gives its nod, the reshuffle would happen by the second week of February... else it would happen only after the budget session, which ends in March,” he remarked.

Shivakumar even cancelled his official tour to Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum to be held from January 18. But he attributed it to a series of meetings with AICC functionaries concerning Assam polls. Also, Shivakumar, as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, is spearheading campaigns against the new VB-G RAM G Bill.