Karnataka ministers Satish-Mahadevappa closed-door meet in Bengaluru raises eyebrows

BELAGAVI: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who returned from an overseas tour, held a closed-door discussion with Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa on Saturday, triggering intense political speculation within the Congress.

The two ministers, whose official residences are located next to each other near Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru, are known to be part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s trusted inner circle.

Satish had been on a week-long visit to South Africa and returned to Bengaluru on Friday. On Saturday morning, Mahadevappa called on Satish at his residence, according to informed sources.

The timing of the meeting has assumed political significance, coming at a moment when Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, a strong aspirant for the Chief Minister’s post, has travelled to New Delhi where he is likely to meet Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi.

Against this backdrop, the Satish-Mahadevappa meeting in Bengaluru has drawn attention across political circles. Both the ministers have consistently maintained that Siddaramaiah should complete a full five-year term as CM, firmly opposing any change in leadership under any circumstances. In contrast, Shivakumar continues his lobbying at the Delhi level, refusing to relent on his stand, sources said.

At this critical juncture, the meeting between the two senior ministers has fuelled interpretations, further underlining the simmering power dynamics within the Congress and adding a fresh layer to the ongoing leadership debate in the state.