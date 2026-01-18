Veteran Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre laid to rest

KALABURAGI /BIDAR : The mortal remains of veteran Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre (103), who was also a former minister, were laid to rest at Shanti Dhama of Chikkalchanda village of Bhalki taluk, about 8 km from Bhalki town (near his wife Lakshmibai’s samadhi, who breathed her last about a decade ago), with state honours at 6.45 pm on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dashed to Bhalki to pay his last respects to the departed soul and consoled Minister for Forest and Environment Eshwar Khandre, Bheemanna Khandre’s son, and Sagar Khandre, MP of Bidar constituency and the Khandre family.

The Chief Minister, who spoke on the occasion, said that Bheemanna Khandre’s 103-year life was a ‘Sarthaka Baduku’. His life was an inspiration to everybody, especially to the youth. He was a socialist by nature and helped the poor, farmers, and everybody who approached him.

The last rites were performed by Eshwar Khandre as per the guidance of seer of the Bhalki Hiremutt Basavalinga Pattada Devaru and Gurubasava Pattada Devaru.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (who is also the KPCC president), Cabinet colleagues H K Patil, M B Patil, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Priyank Kharge, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Rahim Khan, former minister Rajashekhar Patil, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP president B Y Vijayendra, and many other political leaders, religious leaders were part of the final rites of the departed leader.