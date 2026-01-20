Ballari violence: Former minister Janardhana Reddy urges CM Siddaramaiah to refer probe to CBI

BENGALURU: Former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the probe into the recent violent clashes in Ballari to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the violent clashes between Congress and BJP workers, a Congress worker was killed, allegedly when a Congress leader’s gunman opened fire.

Speaking to media here, Reddy asked Siddaramaiah why he was hesitating to hand over the investigation into the case to the CBI. Accusing the CM of trying to protect the Congress MLA, Reddy said Siddaramaiah is aware that the legislator was responsible for the Congress worker’s death. “The CM is trying to hoodwink people by getting three private gunmen arrested and handing over the case to the CID,” he said.

Reddy said an innocent person died in the clash when Congress MLA Bharat Reddy, along with 5000 people, tried to target him by throwing Molotov cocktails at his residence, leading to the gunman opening fire. Reddy also claimed that it was an attempt to kill him.