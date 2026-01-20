BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy's allegations against Karnataka govt baseless, says Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a sharp attack on BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy, questioning his credibility and dismissing his allegations against the State Government.

Addressing reporters at Nandgad in Belagavi on Monday, Siddaramaiah said Reddy, who had previously been imprisoned in connection with illegal mining, lacked the moral standing to accuse others of corruption. The CM was reacting to Janardhana Reddy urging him to hand over the probe into the recent violent clashes in Ballari to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CM recalled that Reddy had once even been barred from entering Ballari and pointed out that legal cases against him are still pending before the Supreme Court. Responding to Reddy’s charge that the CM and 12 ministers are looting the state, Siddaramaiah said opposition thrives on falsehoods and attempts to mislead the public. “The Assembly session is about to begin. Let him raise these issues there. We are ready to respond,” he said.