'Karnataka BJP's excise licence scam allegations motivated', Priyank Kharge defends Timmapur

BENGALURU: RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday termed the BJP’s allegation of a massive liquor licence bribery scam in the Excise Department as “politically motivated”. Defending Excise Minister RB Timmapur, Kharge challenged the BJP to substantiate its allegation. Responding to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s allegation, Kharge said, “Produce documentary evidence or back off.”

Kharge asserted that the Congress government would not be cowed down by such baseless allegation.

He declared that Thimmapur would resign if the allegation against him is proved.

Addressing reporters earlier, Ashoka accused the Excise Department of running a Rs 2,500-cr bribery racket linked to liquor licences’ auction. Ashoka alleged that the money collected as bribe is being diverted to meet the Congress’ election expenses in Assam and Maharashtra. Ashoka claimed to have obtained some audio recordings purportedly linking bribes paid to Timmapur or his son.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of ignoring Gandhian values and promoting corruption. He demanded that Timmapur resign as minister and held the government responsible for the alleged racket. Kharge said that it is an attempt to defame the Congress government. The issue gained traction following the recent arrest of excise deputy commissioner Jagadish Nayak and two others for allegedly accepting Rs 25 lakh as bribe for granting bar and microbrewery licences.

Ashoka described the Lokayukta action against Nayak and other accused as evidence of deep-rooted corruption in the department. The Congress, however, maintained that the arrest demonstrated the government’s commitment to act against corruption.

Stating that law will take its course, Kharge said no one will be shielded in the case.