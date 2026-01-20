New timings announced for Karnataka SSLC second preparatory exams

BENGALURU: Following last week’s SSLC preparatory exam paper leak, the Department of School Education and Literacy has issued strict measures to prevent leaks and other violations in the upcoming exams.

According to the guidelines, the second preparatory exams will be held from 27 January to 2 February. Exams will now start at 11 am instead of 10 am, while students are required to attend regular classes from 9 am.

Question papers must be downloaded from the school login at 9.30 am (instead of 7 am), printed by 10 am, and sent to the exam hall no earlier than 10.50 am.

In the event of a paper leak, the head teacher, nodal teacher, field education officer, and district deputy director of the respective school will be held responsible. Separate FIRs will be filed for each case, and legal action will be taken.