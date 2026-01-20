'Unbecoming of a Govt servant': Karnataka suspends DGP Ramachandra Rao over viral 'obscene' video

Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao has reportedly been suspended following a viral video.

The action comes hours after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a woman inside his office during duty hours surfaced on social media.

Rao "has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government," the suspension order read.

The order further said the matter was examined by the state government, which found that the officer's conduct amounted to violation of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The government said it is prima facie satisfied that "it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry".

Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

During the suspension period, the order said that Rao cannot leave the headquarters "under any circumstances" without written permission from the state government.