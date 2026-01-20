'Unbecoming of a Govt servant': Karnataka suspends DGP Ramachandra Rao over viral 'obscene' video

Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao has reportedly been suspended following a viral video.
The action comes hours after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a woman inside his office during duty hours surfaced on social media.
Rao "has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government," the suspension order read.
The order further said the matter was examined by the state government, which found that the officer's conduct amounted to violation of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.
The government said it is prima facie satisfied that "it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry".
Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.
During the suspension period, the order said that Rao cannot leave the headquarters "under any circumstances" without written permission from the state government.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the matter.
Speaking to reporters on the viral video, Siddaramaiah said, "We will take disciplinary action against him. No matter how tall someone is, we will investigate and take action; no one is above the law."
The senior IPS officer, however, termed the video “fabricated” and rushed to the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
The undated 47-second video, which appears to be a compilation of three separate clips circulating online, seems to have been filmed on a mobile phone inside the officer’s chamber and shows Rao in an intimate act with a woman.
Rao, speaking to reporters at the home minister’s residence in Sadashivanagar, sought an investigation while reiterating that the video was fabricated.
“I am shocked. The videos are fabricated. I will meet an advocate and file a case against those spreading false news,” he said.
When asked whether the video was shot in his office, Rao said he was serving in Belagavi eight years ago. However, he did not clarify the link between his stint in Belagavi and the video, which has left the Home Department embarrassed.
The incident triggered widespread outrage, as the alleged acts are said to have taken place inside a government office.
This is not the first time the 1993-batch IPS officer has faced controversy. Last year, Rao came under scrutiny after his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a case linked to illegal gold smuggling. She is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.
Following her arrest, an investigation was launched to determine whether Ramachandra Rao had aided the alleged smuggling. He was sent on compulsory leave, but the probe later gave him a clean chit, after which he was posted as DGP, DCRE.