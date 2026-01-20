Viral sleazy video: Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended

Karnataka Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao has reportedly been suspended following a viral video.

The action comes hours after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a woman inside his office during duty hours surfaced on social media.

Rao "has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government," the suspension order read.

The order further stated that the state government is convinced Rao’s conduct violates the rules.

It added, "The State Government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Dr K. Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry."

During the suspension period, the order said Rao cannot leave the headquarters "under any circumstances" without written permission from the state government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed strong displeasure over the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the viral video, Siddaramaiah said, "We will take disciplinary action against him. No matter how tall someone is, we will investigate and take action; no one is above the law."

The senior IPS officer, however, termed the video “fabricated” and rushed to the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

The undated 47-second video, which appears to be a compilation of three separate clips circulating online, seems to have been filmed on a mobile phone inside the officer’s chamber and shows Rao in an intimate act with a woman.