Rahul Gandhi said right decision at right time, says DK Suresh

BENGALURU: DK Suresh, former MP and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother, said on Tuesday that leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told him and his brother in Mysuru that an appropriate decision will be taken at the right time.

His comments come at a time when there is intense speculation over a change in the chief minister’s post.

“Shivakumar has always been a disciplined soldier of the party. With the goal of taking everyone along, he is waiting for the party’s decision,” Suresh said. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Suresh said once you are in politics, nothing is permanent.

“Neither power nor patience is permanent,” he said.On sharing of power, he said, “It is God’s will. Let us wait and see what decisions are taken. Everything has an end.”

Suresh said the CM’s post is not something that comes easily. “Everyone has to participate in this process. Our goal is the 2028 election, which we must face unitedly,” he said.

Suresh said even panchayat chairmen do not want to give up their posts. Asked whether CM Siddaramaiah would relinquish his position in favour of Shivakumar by March-end, he clarified, “I did not speak about the CM post. I was referring to excuses people make in villages.”

Asked whether Rahul has understood Shivakumar’s discipline and compulsions, Suresh said, “Rahul is a national leader. He thinks from every perspective. He takes decisions after assessing national political situation” he said.