With Nabin at helm, Vijayendra likely to continue to lead Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: After nearly two years of internal challenges and sustained speculation over his future, BY Vijayendra appears set to continue as the Karnataka BJP president even after the change of guard at the national level.
With Nitin Nabin taking over as the BJP’s national president on Tuesday, party insiders say the leadership transition has brought clarity rather than uncertainty for the state unit. For months, sections within the party had suggested that Vijayendra’s position would become clear only after a new national president assumed charge.
Now, with Nabin (45) elected unopposed as BJP national president, replacing JP Nadda, the message from the Central leadership is one of continuity in Karnataka considering that Vijayendra is just a few years older than Nabin.
While Nabin’s elevation marks a generational shift at the national level, the Karnataka leadership structure is expected to remain unchanged. Senior party leaders indicate that Vijayendra will continue as state president through the next Assembly elections, nearly 28 months away, reflecting the high command’s confidence in his leadership.
In Karnataka, Vijayendra - himself a young leader and a prominent Lingayat face - welcomed Nabin’s appointment. Vijayendra expressed confidence that Nabin’s ideological commitment, organisational strength and energy would further strengthen the party. “I have worked with him as working president. Together we will bring the BJP to power in Karnataka in 2028,” he told TNIE.
Former CM and BJP Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai also congratulated Nabin, saying the party’s decision to entrust responsibility to young leadership was taken with an eye on the future. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said the elevation of Nabin showed that in the BJP, “a common man can rise to the highest position,” unlike parties where leadership is confined to select families. Former MLA MP Renukacharya said that there won’t be any change in state unit president.
BJP top brass is believed to see stability in the state unit as essential as the party focuses on rebuilding its organisation after the 2023 setback.Insiders point to Vijayendra’s firm grip over the organisation, his outreach across communities, and his backing from the high command as key factors working in his favour.
The signal from Karnataka is clear: the BJP’s shift towards younger leadership at the top has, for now, consolidated Vijayendra’s position. Whether he will he lead the party into the next electoral battle will be a decision left to the BJP top brass alone and it may be too early to speculate.