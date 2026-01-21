With Nabin at helm, Vijayendra likely to continue to lead Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: After nearly two years of internal challenges and sustained speculation over his future, BY Vijayendra appears set to continue as the Karnataka BJP president even after the change of guard at the national level.

With Nitin Nabin taking over as the BJP’s national president on Tuesday, party insiders say the leadership transition has brought clarity rather than uncertainty for the state unit. For months, sections within the party had suggested that Vijayendra’s position would become clear only after a new national president assumed charge.

Now, with Nabin (45) elected unopposed as BJP national president, replacing JP Nadda, the message from the Central leadership is one of continuity in Karnataka considering that Vijayendra is just a few years older than Nabin.

While Nabin’s elevation marks a generational shift at the national level, the Karnataka leadership structure is expected to remain unchanged. Senior party leaders indicate that Vijayendra will continue as state president through the next Assembly elections, nearly 28 months away, reflecting the high command’s confidence in his leadership.

In Karnataka, Vijayendra - himself a young leader and a prominent Lingayat face - welcomed Nabin’s appointment. Vijayendra expressed confidence that Nabin’s ideological commitment, organisational strength and energy would further strengthen the party. “I have worked with him as working president. Together we will bring the BJP to power in Karnataka in 2028,” he told TNIE.