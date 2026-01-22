Karnataka Guv address: Gehlot read out his speech, failed to discharge constitutional duties, says CM

BENGALURU: The joint session of the Karnataka State Legislature started off with dramatic developments on Thursday after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot refused to read the speech prepared by the State Government.

In an unprecedented development, he completed his speech in just three sentences before walking out of the assembly, amid protests and sloganeering by Congress legislators.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged the former with failing to discharge his duties and responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution. The governor has violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government, and acted like a "puppet" in the hands of the central government, he charged.

"Every new year, the governor has to address the joint session and he has to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet. That is constitutional. Because, article 176 of the Indian Constitution and Article 163 says he or she -- the Governor --shall read the speech prepared by the government or the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Gehlot on Wednesday had refused to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature scheduled for Thursday, taking exception to certain references to the Centre "repealing" the UPA-era MGNREGA.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the Centre and its policies, touching upon the MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the governor, who wanted them to be deleted.

On Thursday morning, when the session started, the Governor arrived to address the joint session attended by members of the Assembly and Council. "I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the state legislature. I am extremely pleased to address the august house," he said, without reading any of the 120 points drafted by the state government. The Governor concluded his speech by stating that his government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the state’s economic and social development.