Constitutional values must be upheld by all: Karnataka Congress MLC Hariprasad

BENGALURU: Proceedings in the Council were disrupted on Friday following heated exchanges between BJP and Congress members over the conduct of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, leading to repeated disruptions and the eventual adjournment of the House till Tuesday.

The BJP demanded the suspension of Congress MLCs BK Hariprasad and S Ravi, accusing them of making inappropriate remarks against the Governor. BJP members raised slogans and insisted on immediate action, bringing proceedings to a halt. The controversy intensified after Congress leader Saleem Ahmed submitted a letter signed by 15 members to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who announced that the issue would be referred to the ethics committee for examination.

Defending his remarks against the governor, Hariprasad told reporters that Constitutional values must be upheld by all, whether it be a governor or even the President. No one is above the constitution, he said, adding that protests were justified if there was disrespect to the Constitution or the National Anthem.

When BJP members again disrupted proceedings, chanting slogans and demanding suspension of the Congress MLCs. The Chair intervened several times to restore order. Later, the Congress submitted another letter requesting the Chairman to reconsider referring the matter to the ethics committee.

Chairman Horatti said after the second letter the representation would be examined and a decision taken soon. Meanwhile, BJP members raised allegations of large-scale irregularities in the Excise Department, claiming a scam worth over Rs 4,000 crore in the granting of licences and CL-7 permits.