Constitutional values must be upheld by all: Karnataka Congress MLC Hariprasad

BENGALURU: Proceedings in the Council were disrupted on Friday following heated exchanges between BJP and Congress members over the conduct of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, leading to repeated disruptions and the eventual adjournment of the House till Tuesday.
The BJP demanded the suspension of Congress MLCs BK Hariprasad and S Ravi, accusing them of making inappropriate remarks against the Governor. BJP members raised slogans and insisted on immediate action, bringing proceedings to a halt. The controversy intensified after Congress leader Saleem Ahmed submitted a letter signed by 15 members to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who announced that the issue would be referred to the ethics committee for examination.
Defending his remarks against the governor, Hariprasad told reporters that Constitutional values must be upheld by all, whether it be a governor or even the President. No one is above the constitution, he said, adding that protests were justified if there was disrespect to the Constitution or the National Anthem.
When BJP members again disrupted proceedings, chanting slogans and demanding suspension of the Congress MLCs. The Chair intervened several times to restore order. Later, the Congress submitted another letter requesting the Chairman to reconsider referring the matter to the ethics committee.
Chairman Horatti said after the second letter the representation would be examined and a decision taken soon. Meanwhile, BJP members raised allegations of large-scale irregularities in the Excise Department, claiming a scam worth over Rs 4,000 crore in the granting of licences and CL-7 permits.
They demanded the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur and sought a debate under an adjournment motion. The House, however, ruled that the issue should be discussed under Rule 330, which allows limited debate. With continued disruptions and no consensus, the Council was adjourned till Tuesday.
Chaos in House
Opposition BJP members in the State Legislative Council on Friday demanded suspension of Congress member BK Hariprasad for allegedly disrespecting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, while he was walking out of the Assembly after addressing the joint session of state legislature on Thursday.
Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded action against Hariprasad for trying to stop the Governor while he was walking out. BJP members also submitted a letter to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, requesting action against Hariprasad and MLC S Ravi. They termed the Congress members’ action as nothing short of “goondagiri”.
While BJP members were demanding action against Congress MLCs, ruling party members objected to the use of unparliamentary words by the opposition, and raised slogans. Hariprasad and other Congress MLCs accused the Governor of insulting the national anthem.
With ruling and opposition party members raising slogans at the same time, the House was gripped by commotion and adjourned for 10 minutes. After proceedings were resumed, minister Santosh Lad demanded that the Governor be ousted. Congress members raised “Governor, go back” slogans, in protest against the Governor’s hurried departure from the session on Thursday.
Horatti said BJP MLCs have given a letter seeking suspension of Congress members for disrespecting the Governor, and Congress MLCs have given a letter alleging disrespect to the national anthem. Horatti said he would look into the letters and decide.