Karnataka Congress' 'Go back Governor' slogan a political drama: Union minister Kumaraswamy

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has said that the State Government will not achieve anything by its legislators raising “Go back, go back” slogans against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Calling it a political drama, Kumaraswamy accused the State Government of spreading misinformation about VB-G RAM G to cover up the irregularities it has committed since coming to power in 2023.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Maramma Devi Temple at Shivalli village in Melukote. “If one recalls how the Congress behaved with the Governor in the past, its true colours will be exposed. They are wasting time by convening a special session.

This is not the first instance of a governor shortening or not reading the address. Siddaramaiah, who was DyCM when JH Patel was the CM, should remember that episode. What we are witnessing now is an unnecessary conflict during Assembly proceedings,” he said, questioning whether such confrontations would offer any solution to the state’s problems.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the special session was called with the sole intention of targeting the Centre, particularly over the MGNREGA issue. “The Congress is repeatedly trying to gain political mileage by invoking the name of Dalits.

Funds intended for SCs/STs have been misused for guarantee schemes, resulting in several irregularities. Though the governor has the authority to act against illegal decisions, he has not clashed with the State Government like governors in some other states,” he said. He also accused the State Government of lacking trust in the Centre and of being non-transparent about Central grants.