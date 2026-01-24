Karnataka minister HK Patil: I know what instructions Raj Bhavan gets from Union Govt

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil on Friday said there is a nationwide debate on the conduct of governors in non-BJP-ruled states. “I can speak about the kind of instructions the Raj Bhavans (Lok Bhavans) are receiving from the Union Government. I am aware of how governors are being treated,” Patil said. Reacting sharply, Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad questioned how many calls the Assembly Speaker’s office had received from the State Government.

This led to chaos in the House for a while.

Patil said the governor is bound by the Constitution. “He is the custodian of the Constitution, but not above it. What we are discussing here is being debated across the country.

More importantly, it is being discussed in the South Indian states. It is happening in non-BJP states in South India. I can start with how the governor violated the Constitution. I can also tell how many calls the governor’s office receives from the Centre. I can tell how the governors are being treated,” he said.

Later, he said the governor should address the House following norms. “He cannot come and go. The strength of the Constitution is being discussed today. He has insulted the House and the Constitution. He has violated the law. He cannot escape from all this,” Patil said, adding that the governor must apologise.