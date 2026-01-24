Tension in Ballari after fire in layout owned by former ministers Reddy, Sriramulu

BALLARI: Even before the heat of the recent banner controversy could subside, another shocking incident has taken place in the mining city of Ballari. Miscreants have allegedly set fire to a model house located in a layout owned by former minister G Janardhana Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu, creating fresh tension in the city.

The incident occurred at the G-Square Layout, a large residential project spread across nearly 100 acres. A well-furnished model house had been constructed in the layout to showcase the design and amenities to prospective plot buyers. According to sources, the fire broke out around 6.30 pm on Friday. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly, and a major portion of the model house was reduced to ashes before fire personnel could bring the situation under control.

The incident has raised serious questions about law and order in the region, especially in the backdrop of recent political unrest. Just few days ago, Ballari had witnessed a heated banner dispute and one of the Congress party died in the shootout, which had already escalated political tensions between rival parties.

Former MLA Somasekhar Reddy has made serious allegations in connection with the fire. He claimed that the fire was not accidental but a deliberate act carried out by Congress party workers. According to him, during the banner controversy, Congress activists had allegedly issued threats to set fire to the property, and this incident is a continuation of those threats.

“This is a planned attack meant to intimidate us. The Congress is directly responsible for this incident,” Somasekhar Reddy alleged, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved.