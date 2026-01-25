Karnataka government vs Governor: Was latest showdown avoidable?

The State Government is expressing its opposition to the new Act, which it feels is likely to have significant financial implications. However, those privy to the developments say the government could have conveyed its message by avoiding a confrontational tone in the Governor’s speech.

Nine out of 122 paragraphs of the speech were about the new Act. Though much of the speech is devoted to the government’s work, the cause of concern seems to be with the references, such as “… unconstitutional conduct,” “push the national interest towards destruction,” and “…facilitates large-scale corruption”.

It goes on to declare: “By repealing the MGNREGA Act, which was a monumental chapter in rural India’s development journey, the rural life of India has been weakened.” It is unclear on what basis the State Government came to that conclusion, even before the implementation of the new scheme.

It is common for such sweeping statements to be made in political speeches, but is it appropriate to do so in the Governor’s address? Unfortunately, the harsh reality of party politics makes such nuances appear almost irrelevant. Given the strong view taken by the Congress’s high command, there is a competing enthusiasm among party leaders to show that they are at the forefront of the fight against the new Act.

As a political party, Congress has every right to take the stand it deems appropriate, and the State Government can oppose what it feels is not in the best interest of its citizens. However, the concern is with mixing party politics with governance and alleged attempts to use the legislative forum to amplify political messaging.

On its part, the Governor’s office should have been more accommodating, and not insistent on the State Government removing references to the new Act from the speech. They could have suggested replacing the words or sentences they deemed inappropriate for the Governor to mention about the Act, which has already been assented to by the President of India.

Congress legislators have accused the Governor of violating Articles 163 and 176 of the Indian Constitution. Some even raised slogans like “Governor, go back!” in the Council. The charges against the Governor have been outright rejected by the opposition BJP lawmakers, who defended his action of reading the first two sentences and the last sentence of the speech prepared by the government.