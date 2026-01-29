Ads can cover 40 per cent of buses, flagged it two months ago: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Amid growing protests against pan masala advertisements on state-run buses, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that existing rules permit advertisements on only 40 per cent of a bus exterior, but there are violations with some buses being fully wrapped in ads.

He told The New Indian Express on Wednesday that he had flagged the matter nearly two months ago, and directed that only 40% of a bus exterior be utilised for advertisements, and the limit be strictly adhered to. Any deviation requires prior approval.

Recently, the public has staged protests by tearing down advertisements, and youth groups had also torn down posters from buses, questioning why such advertisements were permitted on public transport.

While acknowledging public concern, the minister pointed out that advertisements on buses have existed for several years and contribute revenue for transport corporations. He argued that regulation is necessary.

“We (bus corporations) do not manufacture gutkha or pan masala. We only permit advertisements. If factories are shut and sales are stopped, advertisements will automatically disappear,” Reddy said.

On overcrowding in BMTC buses during peak hours, the minister said more buses can be run during peak hour, and he would immediately direct the BMTC managing director to do so.