C J Roy suicide: Karnataka Home Minister orders police probe into circumstances leading to death

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the police have been directed to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the "suicide" of Confident Group chairperson C J Roy, who allegedly shot himself dead at his office here when I-T officials were present in connection with earlier searches.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the Income Tax Department had earlier conducted searches at Roy's company and were in the process of completing statutory procedures.

"There was a raid in his company in December (last). There is a rule that within 60 days a charge sheet has to be filed in the court. They had to finalise before February 4. Hence, he was summoned," he said.

Roy had recently returned from abroad and was cooperating with the authorities, he added.

"Three days ago, he had returned from Dubai. The I-T officials went to his office to record his statement. He too responded to it," Parameshwara said.

"In the meantime, Roy told the officials that he would be back in five minutes, but he did not return even after 20 minutes. Then his suicide came to the notice."