A tryst with voters: Inside the booth-level drive shaping Karnataka's electoral rolls

A clean, legitimate list of voters is the essential scaffolding for democracy. The Election Commission of India has rolled out the Special Intensive Revision of voters’ list across Karnataka with booth-level officers as its messengers as well as executives. TNIE reporters fanned out across the state to understand how BLOs, the pawns on the electoral chessboard, move to prepare the ground for the dance of democracy

Bengaluru

Every day is a new lesson

Syeda Saleha Farheen, a teacher who has been assigned as Booth Level Officer (BLO) at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, makes it a point to answer the queries of her students, despite her Special Intensive Revision (SIR) trudge. She leaves home at 8am every day and once home, she prepares notes for the students.

“I have been allotted 1,021 voters. The distribution of around 800 forms has been completed. In some cases, I am unable to find people or some are dead. I am taking the help of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and neighbours to ascertain the details of voters. The task in hand is challenging, but not difficult. Earlier citizens were reluctant, but in the past 10 days, they have been cooperating,” she said.

But basic concerns such as food and hygiene persist.

“In some areas there is no access to washrooms or food is not available. Many of the BLOs are women. While some citizens welcome us into their homes, many say leave the forms near the gate or at the window. We leave them, but the worry is how will they return the forms. Establishing basic communication with some citizens is still a challenge,” said another BLO, not wanting to be named.

The case of Girijamma (50), a BLO in Dasarahalli, is different. She said, “We cannot refuse people offering us anything. They feel hurt. I am allotted 1,475 voters and I have been able to distribute only 500 forms so far. Searching for details of people, finding them at their timings and helping them filing the forms are a cumbersome task. But those need to be completed. A daily target of 100-150 was set, but many of us are unable to meet it. I am taking the help of political parties to reach out to people,” she said.

– Bosky Khanna