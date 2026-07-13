Karnataka Governor suspends KPSC chief over daughters' alleged illegal recruitment

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar over allegations that he facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.

The Governor also recommended to the President that the matter be referred to the Supreme Court under Article 317(1) of the Constitution for an inquiry into the allegations against Sahukar.

Pending further orders, the senior-most member of the KPSC has been directed to discharge the functions of the chairman to ensure the Commission's functioning.

In an order, the Governor said the suspension was necessary to ensure a "fair, impartial and uninfluenced investigation" and to protect the credibility of the Commission.

According to the Governor's Secretariat, complaints alleged that Sahukar failed to recuse himself or disclose a conflict of interest while his two daughters participated in a KPSC recruitment process.

The order further alleged that one of his daughters obtained an income and caste certificate by declaring the family's annual income as Rs 40,000 and claimed reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by suppressing material facts, despite her father serving as KPSC chairman.

It noted that a Karnataka government order issued on March 30, 2002, prohibits children of the chairman of a Public Service Commission from availing reservation benefits under the State's backward classes quota.

The Governor's Secretariat alleged that Sahukar and his daughter concealed this information to secure undue benefits. It also said the chairman's income and property returns, along with other records, disclosed prima facie evidence of misconduct warranting action under Article 317(1) of the Constitution.

The suspension will remain in force until further orders from the President.

(With inputs from PTI)