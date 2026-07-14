Rahul Gandhi likely to summon CM Shivakumar, state netas to Delhi

BENGALURU: With LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi having returned to India from his foreign trip and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge back to New Delhi from Bengaluru, the countdown has begun for the expansion of the Shivakumar cabinet.“It will happen as soon as possible, as we will discuss the matter with Rahul after he returns (from abroad),” Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for the national capital. According to sources, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who was in his home state, Kerala, is also bound for Delhi.

Also, former CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and KPCC president BK Hariprasad are likely to be summoned by the party top brass before a final decision is taken.

Meanwhile, Rahul is likely to travel to Dehradun on Thursday, where his family members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi, are vacationing. Hence, the decision on the cabinet expansion is likely to be taken before Thursday, a legislator, who is camping in Delhi, told TNIE. Back home, aspirants such as Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan, Sringeri MLA T D Raje Gowda, and Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda called on Kharge.

“Let us see how things pan out in the next two to three days. The CM may go to Delhi tomorrow. The session will be held from August 6, and by then, the cabinet expansion will be done. What is the connection between the month of Aashada and cabinet expansion?” Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said.