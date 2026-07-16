Karnataka govt committed to ensuring full ownership rights to buyers, says CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the state government is aware of the challenges faced by apartment owners and it is committed to ensuring full ownership rights to them.

Interacting with representatives of apartment owners’ associations on the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, the CM said the Bill has been drafted to safeguard the interests of property buyers and address long-pending issues related to apartment ownership, registration and management. “Our objective is to help people who have struggled for years to build houses. Owning a house is not easy. The government has a responsibility to ensure that its citizens enjoy their property without any hurdles,” he said.

Highlighting the reforms introduced by the government, the CM said it began a revolution by delivering e-khatas to citizens’ doorsteps. “E-khatas for 26 lakh of the 40 lakh properties in Bengaluru have been issued. No other city in the country has implemented such a system,” he added.

The chief minister said the government has introduced reforms to improve drinking water supply through groundwater recharge initiatives and the Cauvery Phase-V project. He acknowledged that some developers create trouble in transferring property rights to purchasers and promised that the government will engage with them to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transfer process.

Shivakumar asked apartment owners and stakeholders to give suggestions on the proposed Bill by August 6. “This Bill has been drafted solely for the benefit of property buyers,” he said.

The government has created five city corporations to improve governance and tackle civic issues swiftly in areas such as Electronics City, the airport region and other new localities, he said.

Stating that Bengaluru has nearly 1.35 crore vehicles, he said the government has spent around Rs 4,000 crore on road improvement and pothole repair work.