CWMA upholds Cauvery water release to TN; Karnataka CM calls all-party meet as protests intensify

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday rejected Karnataka's plea to defer the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and upheld a recommendation directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days, prompting political parties, farmer groups and Kannada organisations closed ranks against the order.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called an all-party meeting on August 2 to discuss the issue and decide the state's future course of action after the authority upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) July 28 recommendation.
In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said: "The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), at its meeting held today, has affirmed and endorsed the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on 28.07.2026, directing Karnataka to ensure a daily flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for a period of 15 days."
According to the CMO, Karnataka had urged the CWMA to keep the CWRC's direction in abeyance for another fortnight, citing severe hydrological distress caused by deficient inflows.
The state said inflows into its reservoirs were 65.65 per cent below the 30-year average because of Super El Niño and sought a review after assessing the evolving hydrological situation.
Karnataka also argued that Tamil Nadu would benefit from both water releases from Karnataka and the forthcoming northeast monsoon, while also having substantial carry-over storage from previous releases.
The state further contended that maintaining a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu would require releasing nearly 7,000 cusecs because of transmission losses and dry river conditions, while stressing the need to conserve about 40 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water to meet drinking water requirements until June 2027.
Tamil Nadu, however, urged the authority to increase the daily release beyond 3,500 cusecs, arguing that the prevailing hydrological situation warranted a higher quantum of water.
Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar said: "An all-party meeting regarding the Cauvery water issue has been convened this Sunday (August 2) at my home office 'Krishna'." He said former chief ministers, Members of Parliament and legislators from the Cauvery basin had been invited.
"We have discussed this issue with MPs and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, MPs Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai, and they are making utmost efforts for the welfare of the state," he said.
Asked about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's reported suggestion that Karnataka should approach the Union government on the issue, Shivakumar said: "I will not comment on that matter. We have no interest in fighting with each other. There is a law of the land. We must respect one another. The entire country must work together."
The CWMA's decision triggered protests across Karnataka, with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Kannada film personalities, farmer organisations and pro-Kannada groups opposing the release of water, saying the state should prioritise its own drinking water needs.
KFCC president Jayamala said: "We have always stood with farmers. If language survives, if people survive, and if our land and water remain with us, then we survive. Whenever these are threatened, we will always stand with the farmers."
Producer Sa Ra Govindu said the film chamber would support whatever course of action Kannada organisations and farmer groups decided to take. "There is no question of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. We do not have water even for drinking, while Tamil Nadu is seeking water for its third crop. We all need to think whether that is justified," he said.
Producer Rockline Venkatesh said: "Whenever the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce takes a decision, all its affiliated organisations will stand by it. We will be with this agitation and every other agitation concerning the state's land, water and language."
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar urged the state government to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
"The state government should not accept this order under any circumstances. Farmers are already suffering because of drought and inadequate rainfall. If we release the water now, we cannot bring it back. We will not accept it," he said, warning of statewide protests from Friday.
Protests intensified in Mandya, where Kannada activists laid siege to a theatre screening Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, leading to the cancellation of the show.
Protesters also removed film posters, staged road blockades and held demonstrations in Mandya and Mysuru, arguing that Karnataka could not spare "even a drop" of Cauvery water amid the ongoing drinking water crisis.
Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said pro-Kannada organisations will decide on a statewide bandh after a meeting, while the Kannada Federation said it would meet on Friday to discuss its future course of action.
Earlier, Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to reject the detailed project report for Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery river, which is intended to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and generate hydroelectric power.
The project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city. It involves constructing a dam on the Cauvery River near its confluence with the Arkavathi River in the Ramanagara district at Kanakapura, the home town of Shivakumar. It includes a power station designed to generate 400 MW of renewable hydroelectricity.