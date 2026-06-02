Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Congress MLAs descend on AICC HQ

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: In a dramatic and desperate display of “political ambitions”, scores of Karnataka Congress MLAs, seeking ministerial berths, have stormed New Delhi as the party gets ready to swear-in the new government under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar.

The Congress headquarters in the national capital and residences of top party leaders have turned into bustling lobbying arenas. The race for ministerial berths has become an intense, no-holds-barred battle, though their terms would lost only 23 months. Party sources revealed that former ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet and almost all MLAs, barring those physically unwell, have reached Delhi over the past week, armed with exhaustive CVs and recommendation letters, bouquets, garlands, shawls, Mysuru petas and carefully prepared dossiers to press their claims.

Legislators are queuing up at the AICC headquarters to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, while the Gandhis are out of reach for them. They are presenting strong arguments as to why they “deserve” a place in the cabinet and how their induction would benefit the party.

For many MLAs, this is their last realistic chance at power before the 2028 elections. Several former ministers are making a desperate attempt at political rehabilitation. First-time MLAs and regional satraps are demanding representation for their communities and districts.