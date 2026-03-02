Alipur comes to standstill as Shias mourn Khamenei's demise

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Thousands of Shia Muslims in Alipur village of Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district staged a protest on Sunday, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes.
Wearing black shirts, members of the community took out a procession through the village, raising slogans and expressing grief over the death of their religious leader.
Alipur, which has a population of nearly 22,000 Shia Muslims, saw large gatherings as people assembled at local mosques following reports of Khamenei’s assassination.
They mourned his death under the leadership of Moulana Mir Azhar Hussain. Anjuman-e-Jafria president Mir Ali Abbas, Imam-e-Juma Moulana Mohammed Yousha, Moulana Adeel and several others participated in the mourning programme.
Shia Muslim women gathered separately at Zainabiya and Sajjadia Ashurkhana, where special prayers were held. Community leaders announced a three-day mourning period.
The protest brought normal life in the village to a halt, with most residents voluntarily shutting down shops and business establishments. Central Range Inspector General of Police Labhuram told The New Indian Express that elaborate security arrangements had been made in the village.
Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey visited Alipur with additional police forces to monitor the situation. SP Chouksey said shops would reopen on Monday and clarified that authorities had not enforced any shutdown. “All establishments were closed voluntarily by residents,” he said.
According to social worker Asgar Ahamed, Ayatollah Khamenei had visited Alipur in 1981 and inaugurated a 30-bed hospital, which continues to serve residents. “He is regarded as a spiritual leader by Shia Muslims across the world,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu said a dedicated call centre had been set up to assist residents of Alipur currently stranded in Iran. He said all necessary measures were being taken to ensure their safe return.
Chouksey said preliminary reports indicate that around 120 persons from the region, including students and businesspersons, are presently in Iran. Authorities are coordinating efforts on directions from higher officials, to facilitate their safe evacuation.
CONTACT HELPLINE
Those who require assistance can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers 9591178093 and 9845531026.
Over 150 Kannadigas stranded in Dubai: Dr G Parameshwara
Bengaluru: With the war raging in West Asia, over 150 Kannadigas, including students, are stranded in Dubai, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Sunday.
“We are yet to receive complete details about the exact number of people stranded. Students from Chikkaballapur are among those affected. Over 150 Kannadigas, including students, are currently in Dubai.
Efforts are on to contact all of them and bring them back safely. Officials are actively working to provide the necessary facilities. We have made all the required preparations to ensure they are brought back safely without any issues,” he said.