Alipur comes to standstill as Shias mourn Khamenei's demise

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Thousands of Shia Muslims in Alipur village of Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district staged a protest on Sunday, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes.

Wearing black shirts, members of the community took out a procession through the village, raising slogans and expressing grief over the death of their religious leader.

Alipur, which has a population of nearly 22,000 Shia Muslims, saw large gatherings as people assembled at local mosques following reports of Khamenei’s assassination.

They mourned his death under the leadership of Moulana Mir Azhar Hussain. Anjuman-e-Jafria president Mir Ali Abbas, Imam-e-Juma Moulana Mohammed Yousha, Moulana Adeel and several others participated in the mourning programme.

Shia Muslim women gathered separately at Zainabiya and Sajjadia Ashurkhana, where special prayers were held. Community leaders announced a three-day mourning period.

The protest brought normal life in the village to a halt, with most residents voluntarily shutting down shops and business establishments. Central Range Inspector General of Police Labhuram told The New Indian Express that elaborate security arrangements had been made in the village.