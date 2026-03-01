Protests in several parts of India over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

From Kashmir to Karnataka, Shia mourners took to the streets in several parts of India on Sunday to express grief and anger over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during coordinated attacks by Israel and the United States, according to Iranian state media, which confirmed his death on Sunday.

The reports prompted protests and mourning in parts of India.

In Kashmir, which is home to an estimated 15 lakh Shias, large demonstrations were reported in Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama.

Tens of thousands of Protesters were seen beating their chests in mourning and chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and appealed for calm amid widespread protests.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah also said that his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.