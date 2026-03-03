‘Get infra work moving, give fillip to rail, road projects’

BENGALURU: Mobility experts call for prioritisation of long-pending rail and bus infrastructure projects, warning that delays and weak coordination are undermining the state’s growth prospects and stalling its mobility, with the state budget around the corner.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a mobility expert, said several railway projects across Karnataka have been slowed by prolonged delays in land acquisition.

New railway lines and level crossing elimination works have remained stalled for years, with land yet to be acquired even five to ten years after approval. The result, he noted, is a steady escalation in project costs and missed economic opportunities.

Similar hurdles are affecting the Suburban Rail Project, where incomplete land transfer has prevented full-scale construction along key stretches. Dyamannavar pointed out that many intra-state level crossings were sanctioned under a 50:50 cost-sharing model, requiring the state to deposit half the funds. However, delays in financial commitments have slowed implementation.

Rail connectivity in parts of Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, particularly across the Western Ghats, remains inadequate due to terrain challenges and limited investment, he added.