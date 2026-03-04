Budget 2026-27: Karnataka must look into healthcare gaps, staff crunch

BENGALURU: As Karnataka looks towards its 2026-27 Budget, public health experts say the State must move beyond incremental announcements and address gaps in its healthcare system, from underfunding and workforce shortages to over-reliance on private players.

Experts point to a long-standing demand for increase in public health spending. “The National Health Policy suggested that states must commit at least 8% of their total budgetary expenditure to health. It is around 4% now,” said Prasanna Saligram, public health researcher with Sarvatrika Arogya Andolana Karnataka (SAAK).

He added that beyond routine allocations, the government must look at a universal health system and consider enacting a Right to Health Act. “If we claim to be a top-ranking state economically, we should move towards guaranteeing health as a right,” he said.

On the ground, practitioners say chronic disinvestment has weakened the public system. “The public healthcare system is suffering from decades of underinvestment,” said Dr Akshay S Dinesh, public health doctor and co-founder of Action for Equity. “Free care exists largely on paper. Patients are often asked to purchase medicines, surgical materials, or drugs for chronic diseases from outside.” He says the government must go back to the basics -- fill vacancies, ensure free medicines, and restore dignity in public hospitals.

Workforce shortage remains a critical concern, particularly in rural areas. Dr Swathi SB, public health practitioner and member of SAAK, points to high vacancy rates among frontline workers.