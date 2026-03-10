Deputy CM Shivakumar slams BJP MPs for their silence on LPG shortage in India

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the shortage of LPG refills has become a serious concern in the state, amid warnings from hotel owners that they may be forced to shut down operations if supplies do not improve soon.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the issue must be discussed in Parliament and urged Members of Parliament to raise the matter, as the shortage was affecting businesses and the public.

"The government must discuss this in Parliament. They should allow a discussion today. From today itself, we are facing problems. There is no stock," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister criticised BJP MPs for not speaking about the LPG shortage despite its impact on businesses such as hotels and catering establishments.

He noted that hoteliers have already begun limiting their operations due to dwindling supplies.

"Now, because of the gas price hike and the gas shortage, people are going on strike, but the BJP MPs are not talking about it. They raise their voice on many other issues - strangely enough - but they are silent on this," he said.

Shivakumar also pointed to the rising fuel costs, saying diesel prices had recently increased sharply, adding further pressure on businesses.