Late-night quarrel led to attack at Ballari hostel; accused student held

BALLARI : The Ballari police on Monday said that CCTV footage helped nab the student who had attacked his fellow hostel mates resulting in the death of one student. The incident had taken place at a private residential school in the city.

According to the police, the incident took place late on the night of March 7 when a quarrel broke out among students inside the hostel. During the altercation, a student allegedly attacked his classmate, Hemanth D, with a sharp object, leading to his death. Seven other students and the hostel warden sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the incident, the accused juvenile had gone missing, prompting the district police to form seven special teams to trace him.

The teams conducted extensive searches at bus stands, railway stations, temples and mosques. They also examined CCTV footage and tracked possible routes, including paths taken by pilgrims heading towards Mantralayam and Srisailam, besides conducting checks along the Anantapur road.

Naka-bandi (check posts) were also set up in and around the district. Acting on a tip off that the juvenile was hiding near a private layout close to Gangappa Gin in Ballari, a team from the Ballari Rural police traced and apprehended him.

The boy was later subjected to a medical examination and produced before the district judge. Police said the accused was traced within 36 hours of the incident. A case has been registered at the Brucepet police station. After examining CCTV footage from several locations across the city while searching for the missing juvenile. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday registered a suo motu case.