Egg prices crash in Karnataka as export to Gulf region stops, demand drops

BENGALURU: Egg prices across Karnataka have dropped sharply over the past few weeks, falling from Rs 7.06 per egg to Rs 4.60, according to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

V Sheshanarayan, sales promotion officer at NECC, told TNIE that prices declined over the past 15 days due to a combination of factors, including disruption of exports to Gulf countries, seasonal demand fluctuations and religious observances.

He said Karnataka produces 2.2crore eggs per day, with Hosapete being the major producer, followed by Mysuru. Karnataka transports its produce to a plant in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, for export.

He recalled that on the day the war started, a container carrying 4.7lakh eggs from Mysuru to Namakkal had to return midway as exports had been affected. “Large quantities -- around 70lakh to one crore eggs -- from Namakkal are normally exported to Gulf countries daily. However, due to the ongoing war situation, exports have completely stopped,” he said.