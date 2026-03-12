LPG crisis: Minister KH Muniyappa seeks hoteliers’ cooperation

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Wednesday appealed to commercial gas cylinder users to cooperate with the government amid concerns over supply disruptions.
Speaking in the Assembly, Muniyappa said the country is facing a difficult situation due to the conflict in West Asia but assured that there would be no disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders.
“We have to supply commercial cylinders to hospitals, schools and college hostels. I appeal to those running hotels, convention centres and wedding halls to cooperate,” he said. Later, speaking at a press conference here after a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and GAIL, he reiterated his message.
The minister urged citizens to use LPG judiciously and reduce consumption during the current supply strain but assured that domestic LPG supply once every 25 days will be provided.
Earlier, the issue was raised in the Asembly during Zero Hour by Congress MLA from Kunigal, Dr Ranganath. Muniyappa told the House that the oil and gas companies have assured that there would be no shortage for domestic users.
“They have informed that one cylinder can be supplied within 25 to 30 days of placing an order. A 14 kg cylinder is sufficient for a family of four to five members for a month,” he said.
He pointed out that India produces about 30 per cent of its gas requirements and depends on imports for the rest. “Even if the war continues, they are confident of supplying cylinders,” he said. He appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary usage and hoarding.
Calling the situation serious both nationally and internationally, Muniyappa warned of strict action against those involved in hoarding or selling cylinders in the black market.
Meanwhile, the discussion led to heated exchanges in the House. When Ranganath blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the crisis, Opposition members protested.
Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said the situation was being portrayed as an emergency. “Though there is no emergency, why is the government unable to supply medicines to government hospitals?” he asked.
IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that on February 9 the Union government had stated that the country had sufficient LPG stock for 75 days, and in the first week of March it reiterated that there was no shortage. “But now the Union government has invoked ESMA, which is causing distress among people,” he said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that he had not instigated hoteliers to protest. “I did not ask hoteliers to protest, but I said they are right in deciding to shut their commercial establishments if they do not receive cylinders,” he said.
To closely monitor the situation, the government has directed officials to hold weekly review meetings with oil companies, said Muniyappa.
Tall order for govt
Karnataka requires around 1,000 metric tonnes of commercial LPG daily, equivalent to about 50,000 cylinders of 19 kg each Domestic consumption stands at 5,000 metric tonnes per day, or roughly 3.5 lakh cylinders of 14.2 kg.
Avoid multiple bookings
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa urged consumers not to panic or make multiple bookings and advised households in both rural and urban areas to use LPG judiciously. He urged citizens to adopt energy conservation and greener alternatives, adding that responsible use of LPG will help manage the situation until supplies stabilise.