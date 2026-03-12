LPG crisis: Minister KH Muniyappa seeks hoteliers’ cooperation

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa on Wednesday appealed to commercial gas cylinder users to cooperate with the government amid concerns over supply disruptions.

Speaking in the Assembly, Muniyappa said the country is facing a difficult situation due to the conflict in West Asia but assured that there would be no disruption in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders.

“We have to supply commercial cylinders to hospitals, schools and college hostels. I appeal to those running hotels, convention centres and wedding halls to cooperate,” he said. Later, speaking at a press conference here after a meeting with officials of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and GAIL, he reiterated his message.

The minister urged citizens to use LPG judiciously and reduce consumption during the current supply strain but assured that domestic LPG supply once every 25 days will be provided.

Earlier, the issue was raised in the Asembly during Zero Hour by Congress MLA from Kunigal, Dr Ranganath. Muniyappa told the House that the oil and gas companies have assured that there would be no shortage for domestic users.