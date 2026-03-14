468 hoax bomb threats reported in Karnataka in six years

MYSURU: In the last six years, 468 bomb threat calls and emails have been reported across the state, but perpetrators have been identified in only 14 cases.

Most of the threats targeted schools and colleges, courts, hotels, temples, airports, railway stations, embassies and other crowded public places. The information was provided by Home Minister G Parameshwara in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Madhu G Madegowda in the Council.

Inspections were carried out after every threat call or email, but no explosives were found at any location. Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Anti-Sabotage units thoroughly checked the sites where the threats were reported and confirmed that no bombs were present and classified threats as hoaxes.

Among all regions, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of hoax bomb threat calls. Data showed that 318 such calls were received in Bengaluru over the past six years. Other places that reported threats include 34 each in Mangaluru and Mysuru, 10 in Bengaluru Rural, nine in Hassan, seven in Hubballi, five each in Bengaluru South, Karwar and Kalaburagi and four in Mandya district.

In 2023, Bengaluru alone reported 144 fake bomb threat calls, the highest recorded in a single year by any city in the state during the six-year period.