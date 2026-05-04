BJP candidate who lost Karnataka's Sringeri constituency in 2023 polls declared MLA after recount

BJP’s Sringeri assembly constituency candidate D N Jeevaraj, who lost in the 2023 Assembly polls, has been declared elected as MLA following a recount of postal ballots ordered by the High Court.

The announcement was made after the reverification and recount of postal ballots, as per the High Court order.

The reverification and recount of postal ballots showed that votes polled for Congress candidate T D Raje Gowda, who was MLA until now since May 2023, were reduced by 255 votes.

Following the declaration of Jeevaraj as elected, Raje Gowda will cease to be an MLA.

Following a Karnataka High Court order on the election petition filed by Jeevaraj, challenging Raje Gowda's election, the reverification and recounting took place on Saturday and continued until midnight.

Raje Gowda had won the 2023 Assembly polls from Sringeri by 201 votes.

"Election to the legislative Assembly of Karnataka (state/union Territory) from 123- Sringeri Assembly Constituency.

In pursuance of the provisions contained in section 66 of the Representation of the people Act 1951, read with rule 64 of the conduct of elections rules, 1961, I declare that D N Jeevaraj," sponsored by BJP has been duly elected to fill the seat in that house from the above constituency," the returning officer said in the declaration of result document, issued late on Sunday night.

The High Court on April 6 had ordered reverification and recounting of postal ballots.

As per that order, the exercise has been completed, returning officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty had earlier said, late on Saturday night.

"During the 2023 vote counting, Jeevaraj had received 692 votes, while Raje Gowda had received 569 votes.