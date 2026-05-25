AI data centres adding to 'heat island' effect in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An increasing number of data centres is aggravating the “heat island” effect in Bengaluru, which is commonly experiencing heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms due to it.

Experts have sought regulated use of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres to avoid such phenomena, and urged the state government to help spread awareness about the adverse impacts of mushrooming data centres in the city.

Besides further contributing to the “heat island” effect, these centres add to noise pollution, air pollution, water wastage and increase the cost for home energy users.

Massive amounts of natural resources are required for cooling and heating the systems that assist smooth functioning of AI data centres. Experts have red-flagged massive consumption of water by the increasing number of AI data centres, with Bengaluru already hosting 31 data centres, while two are under construction, as per the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Karnataka. Beyond Bengaluru, there is only one centre – in Mangaluru.