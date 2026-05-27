Karnataka CM shake-up: Siddaramaiah ‘has decided to resign’, claims MLA as Congress says ‘no decision yet’

Amid speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly decided to resign to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar, while AICC general secretary in charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala said no decision has been taken yet.
Senior Congress MLA and chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission RV Deshpande said on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah had told him he had decided to resign.
The former minister, who met Siddaramaiah at his residence, said that when some MLAs urged him not to step down, the CM replied that he had given his word to the party high command and would respect it.
“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ He has decided to resign. I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don't you continue?’” Deshpande said.
Speaking to reporters, he said the Chief Minister could resign on Thursday or the following day.
“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it. I told him it would be better if he continued, but he said he has committed to the high command and is therefore resigning,” he added.
Deshpande said Siddaramaiah told him discussions had taken place in Delhi when he asked why he was stepping down. “I told him that he should continue, but he has to decide,” the MLA said in response to a question.
When asked whether he would be a minister in a new cabinet under Shivakumar, Deshpande said it would be for the party high command and Shivakumar to decide if a change takes place.
Among those who met the Chief Minister on Wednesday were ministers HC Mahadevappa, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Eshwar Khandre, Santosh Lad and KJ George, and MLAs Nanjegowda, B Nagendra, Umesh Meti, AS Ponnanna and Saleem Ahmed, among others.
Separately, Surjewala said the Congress had not called a legislature party meeting and urged the media not to speculate on the issue.
“Currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has been taken yet. As things evolve, we will inform you. I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months, or one year-that would be speculation,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
Surjewala added that the party would communicate any decision on leadership changes in due course.
Notably, intense speculation has been building that Siddaramaiah may announce his resignation in the coming days, possibly on Thursday, after seeking time from the governor and scheduling a breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues.
The developments follow reports that the Congress leadership had asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership transition in the state, while offering him a central role, including a Rajya Sabha seat.
Siddaramaiah is said to have not accepted the offer immediately.