Karnataka CM shake-up: Siddaramaiah ‘has decided to resign’, claims MLA as Congress says ‘no decision yet’

Amid speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly decided to resign to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar, while AICC general secretary in charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala said no decision has been taken yet.

Senior Congress MLA and chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission RV Deshpande said on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah had told him he had decided to resign.

The former minister, who met Siddaramaiah at his residence, said that when some MLAs urged him not to step down, the CM replied that he had given his word to the party high command and would respect it.

“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ He has decided to resign. I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don't you continue?’” Deshpande said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Chief Minister could resign on Thursday or the following day.

“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it. I told him it would be better if he continued, but he said he has committed to the high command and is therefore resigning,” he added.