Karnataka

LIVE | Siddaramaiah reaches Lok Bhavan, to resign shortly

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down during the breakfast meeting hosted at his official residence on Thursday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Karnataka is set for a leadership change, as CM Siddaramaiah informed cabinet ministers he will step down. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is expected to take over as chief minister, while sources say the resignation process will proceed as planned despite Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot being away from Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah reaches Lok Bhavan, to resign shortly

Siddaramaiah leaves for Lok Bhavan to tender resignation

DK Shivakumar arrives at Siddaramaiah’s residence

Siddaramaiah likely to leave for Delhi this evening to meet Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday evening to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that meetings in Delhi are likely to focus on the selection of new ministers and Rajya Sabha-related discussions.

READ FULL REPORT HERE.

There is no point of dissent anywhere, says Minister Patil

Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor.

After taking part in the breakfast meeting with the chief minister, Patil said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation and the proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command.

The minister told reporters, "The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign. There is no point of dissent anywhere.

It is unanimous and everyone is agreeable to whatever the high command has said.

‘Unity is our strength,’ says Karnataka Congress

The Congress state unit on Thursday shared images of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar embracing each other.

“That day, this day, forever.Unity is our strength! Public service is our eternal commitment!” the Karnataka Congress posted on X.

Siddaramaiah backs Shivakumar as next Karnataka CM

Sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s name for the top post during the meeting with party leaders, indicating that Shivakumar will be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah to address press at 3 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Lok Bhavan at 2:30 pm and will address the press today at 3:00 pm.

The move comes after Siddaramaiah during the Breakfast meting announced his decision to step down.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka congress
DK Shivakumar

Key Events

Siddaramaiah reaches Lok Bhavan, to resign shortly

Siddaramaiah leaves for Lok Bhavan to tender resignation

DK Shivakumar arrives at Siddaramaiah’s residence

Siddaramaiah likely to leave for Delhi this evening to meet Rahul Gandhi

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