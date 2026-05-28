LIVE | Siddaramaiah reaches Lok Bhavan, to resign shortly

Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil on Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor.

After taking part in the breakfast meeting with the chief minister, Patil said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation and the proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command.

The minister told reporters, "The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign. There is no point of dissent anywhere.

It is unanimous and everyone is agreeable to whatever the high command has said.