Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.

In a notification issued by Raj Bhavan, Gehlot stated that, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, he had accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect.

The Governor, however, directed Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.